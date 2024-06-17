Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cabot were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CBT traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,132. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $87.51. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $103.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

