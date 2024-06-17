Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $297.51. The company had a trading volume of 147,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,365. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

