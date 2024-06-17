Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.26. 1,646,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,508,658. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

