Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,217 shares of company stock worth $113,301,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.03 on Monday, reaching $592.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,122. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.74 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $617.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

