Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,391,000 after buying an additional 150,713 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $376.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.39 and its 200 day moving average is $386.41. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $353.15 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

