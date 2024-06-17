Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.99. 256,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.76. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

