Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,859 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. UBS Group upped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,872,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,842,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

