Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,066,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 33,201.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,189,000 after acquiring an additional 410,705 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Linde by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,153 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after purchasing an additional 354,506 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $436.30. The stock had a trading volume of 191,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

