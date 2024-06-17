Trust Co. of Vermont Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Diageo by 4,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after acquiring an additional 231,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Diageo by 2,332.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 231,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 222,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.98. The stock had a trading volume of 66,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,058. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $130.49 and a twelve month high of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.10.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

