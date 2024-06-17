Trust Co. of Vermont Has $5.37 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $168.53. The company had a trading volume of 263,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day moving average is $175.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

