Trust Co. of Vermont Has $515,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $501.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,780. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $539.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

