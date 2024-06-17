Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in FedEx were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.30. The company had a trading volume of 103,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,859. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $223.24 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.70 and its 200 day moving average is $256.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

