Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont owned 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,476,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $56,088,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE:MSM traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.57. 143,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.45.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

