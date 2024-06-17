Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,871 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. 2,267,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,178,086. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.