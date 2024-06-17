Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.61. 60,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,003. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.