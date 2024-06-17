Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $458.20. 65,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

