Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,332 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ECL stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $237.85. 59,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.56 and a 200-day moving average of $216.11. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $243.37.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

