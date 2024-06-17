Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 13,768 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.26. 56,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.