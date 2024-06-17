Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 151 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Xylem were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.68. 78,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,135. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

