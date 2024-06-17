Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,956 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,219,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $976,233,000 after acquiring an additional 240,937 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,161 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

DHR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.96. The stock had a trading volume of 538,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

