Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,177 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.59. 191,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.75. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $189.26 and a 12-month high of $345.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

