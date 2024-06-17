Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 51,750 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,750 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CSX were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

CSX Trading Up 0.1 %

CSX traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $32.21. 769,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,762,429. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

