Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 554 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.4 %

SJM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.14. 143,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,176. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $153.96.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

