Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 606 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,454 shares of company stock worth $3,656,748. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.74. The stock had a trading volume of 68,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

