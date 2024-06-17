Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 9,003 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 632,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.0% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,795,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

