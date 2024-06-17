Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3,691.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,680,000 after buying an additional 376,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.19 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $479.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.47.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

