UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get UBE alerts:

UBE Stock Down 9.3 %

UBEOF stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. UBE has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24.

UBE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.