UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Update

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 776,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 941,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $15.38. 67,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,049.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 29.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after buying an additional 576,304 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,173,000 after buying an additional 280,436 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,305,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in UMH Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 825,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 160,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

