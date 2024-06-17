Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.32.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.