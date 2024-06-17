United Bankshares’ (UBSI) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

United Bankshares Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,299. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 91,664 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 14.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

