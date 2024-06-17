United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 943,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in United States Cellular by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of USM traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $51.82. 79,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,259. United States Cellular has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

