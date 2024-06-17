Unity Software (NYSE:U) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.13

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 532461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,297 shares of company stock worth $4,872,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 245.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.