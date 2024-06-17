Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Update

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 217,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 1,787.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Univest Financial by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

