Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Upbound Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Upbound Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Upbound Group to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. Upbound Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Further Reading

