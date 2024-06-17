Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 10,354 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VALN shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Valneva Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Articles

