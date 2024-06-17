Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,987 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 495,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,614,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

