Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 416,853 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $6,368,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,472 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,597,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,660 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $62,728,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CL traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $95.71. 692,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

