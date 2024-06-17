Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 6,466,596 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Palantir Technologies worth $3,327,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $23.86. 11,604,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,255,676. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 199.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.