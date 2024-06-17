Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 6,572 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,042,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.15% of Amgen worth $14,125,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $301.20. 289,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,595. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $218.44 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.58. The company has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.