Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,681,454 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,449,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.36% of Boston Scientific worth $7,252,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $3,746,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.24. 1,383,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,154. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $77.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

