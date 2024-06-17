Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 16,837 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,842,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Sysco worth $3,498,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.81. 1,127,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,722. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

