Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,242,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $3,201,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 3.3 %

STZ traded up $8.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.81. The company had a trading volume of 501,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,081. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.08.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

