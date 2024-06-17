Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,251,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $3,207,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Oakcliff Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

CHTR traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $277.72. The company had a trading volume of 225,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.42. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

