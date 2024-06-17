Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,251,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $3,207,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Oakcliff Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Stock Up 0.5 %
CHTR traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $277.72. The company had a trading volume of 225,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.42. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
