Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,655,365 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 555,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Halliburton worth $3,530,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,642,000 after acquiring an additional 189,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Halliburton by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 561,020 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 84,771 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,534 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HAL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,804. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

