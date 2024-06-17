Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,374,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.65% of T-Mobile US worth $6,954,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.54 and its 200-day moving average is $163.02. The company has a market cap of $207.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.84 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,731,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,131,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.