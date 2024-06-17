Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,266,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $3,151,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,365. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

