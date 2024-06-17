Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Aptiv worth $2,843,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,878. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.