Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,991,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.87. 899,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,423. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

