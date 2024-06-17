Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 550,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.13% of General Electric worth $11,288,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $4.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.68. The stock has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.