Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,176,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.10% of Dominion Energy worth $3,580,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,833,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.59. 829,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,994. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.